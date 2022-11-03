LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for lower open as global markets react to another Fed hike
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a negative open on Thursday as global markets react to yet another rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Analysts had widely expected a 75 basis point hike from the Fed, marking its fourth increase in a row as it seeks to battle rampant inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also signaled possible future hikes.
The Bank of England is also expected to implement a similar rate hike when it publishes its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.
Global markets have largely reacted negatively to the Fed's latest move; shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday while U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening following losses during the daily trading session.
Investors should remain cautious about unverified notes on China reopening: Credit Suisse
Investors need to "remain cautious" about unverified notes circulating on social media hinting at a potential China reopening early next year, a strategist at Credit Suisse said.
"I think, judging from different angles with a lot of news flows — especially the unverified ones, we need to remain cautious," said Edmond Huang, Credit Suisse's head of China securities research.
Speaking at the firm's China Investment Conference, Huang said it's more likely to be a measured process of reopening than an abrupt one.
"It'll take some time especially after party congress and the formation of the new government — which means it'll be a more gradual process than overnight, with China reopening completely to the rest of the world," he said.
— Jihye Lee
JPMorgan Asset Management sees a smaller Fed hike in December
JPMorgan Asset Management expects the Federal Reserve to hike rates by a smaller 50 basis points in December, according to a note.
APAC Chief Market Strategist Tai Hui said the Fed could take a more moderate path in the near future.
"If core inflation does ease between now and the end of the year, the Fed could opt for a more moderate rate path and avoid putting the economy into a recession," he said in the note.
"We do think that there are some easing in inflation on the horizon," he said, adding that the Fed's tightening cycle is expected to extend into the second quarter of 2023.
–Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: Wall Street slashes price targets this earnings season. Here are 13 U.S. stocks that bucked the trend
Only a handful of companies have avoided a cut on their share price target by Wall Street banks this earnings season, a CNBC Pro analysis has revealed.
Of the nearly 300 companies in the S&P 500 that reported results in the past month, more than two-thirds – 72% – have seen their median price targets slashed or left unchanged by analysts compared to a month ago.
Only 13 stocks have emerged with a meaningfully higher price target of 5% or more and still offered a potential upside of at least 5%.
— Ganesh Rao
— Ganesh Rao
Stocks fall as Powell says terminal interest rate will be higher than previously expected
In a briefing with reporters on Wednesday following a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's ultimate target for increases in interest rates has gone up.
"We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," he said.
Stocks slipped following the comment, which signals that interest rates will continue to march higher and likely stay at a higher level than expected for longer as the Fed tames inflation. That reversed gains from earlier in the afternoon when traders digested the Fed statement as more dovish and hoped that rate hikes would be smaller in the future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 60 points but pared gains. The S&P 500 also slumped from a post-rate hike spike and was up only 0.09%. The Nasdaq was slightly in the red.
—Carmen Reinicke
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are looking at a positive start to trading on Wednesday as investors gear up for the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Many analysts expect the meeting will result in a 75 basis point interest rate hike. Investors will also monitor the central bank's statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for signs of a slowing the tightening pace.
London's FTSE index is expected to open 21 points higher at 7,115, Germany's DAX up 84 points at 13,422, France's CAC up 36 points at 6,364 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 119 points at 22,771, according to data from IG.
Earnings will come from Next, Aston Martin Lagonda, GSK, Metro and Maersk. German unemployment data for October will also be released.
— Holly Ellyatt