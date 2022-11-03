Investing in Space: NASA and SpaceX need each other

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, speaks to NASA astronaut Bob Behnken at the launch tower of Kennedy Space Center's LC-39A complex on Mar. 1, 2019, before the Demo-1 mission's launch.

NASA and SpaceX are a match made in the heavens.

Last week, I sat down here in NYC with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, head of the space agency and former Florida senator. Over the course of our hour-long conversation, he brought up SpaceX or its founder Elon Musk about a dozen times, unprompted, in response to questions about the agency's economic output.

The two have long been important to each other, but the symbiotic relationship appears to be growing, and increasingly on display.

Nelson emphasized that "NASA is really committed" to commercial partnerships, pointing out that SpaceX won a crucial role in the agency's Artemis plan to use Starship to deliver astronauts to the surface of the moon. He mentioned other NASA projects that have companies involved, such as private space stations and lunar cargo spacecraft, but SpaceX was the only name check among them.

"You sit down with Elon Musk and he'll tell you he would not be where he is if it were not for NASA," Nelson said.

Indeed, early in its history, SpaceX won a crucial contract from NASA to deliver cargo to the International Space Station — before it even made it to orbit. Since then, the company has gone from success to success — earning billions in awards along the way. SpaceX is the agency's second-highest paid vendor for fiscal year 2022 (behind only Caltech, which manages JPL for NASA).

Put another way, SpaceX is currently the sole path for NASA astronauts to get to and from orbit.

But Nelson also stressed that it's not a one-way relationship.

"Elon will tell you also, in a moment of truth, that he had a lot of technical problems – as do all of them. And who do they come running to, to help them? NASA," Nelson said.

As for how SpaceX sees it, a company spokesperson pointed to a comment Musk made in 2017:

"I'm a big fan of NASA – in fact, at one point my password was 'I love NASA,'" Musk said. "NASA does a lot of good things for which it doesn't get enough credit."