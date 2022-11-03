Investing in Space: NASA and SpaceX need each other

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.
Overview: NASA and SpaceX need each other
NASA and SpaceX are a match made in the heavens.
Last week, I sat down here in NYC with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, head of the space agency and former Florida senator. Over the course of our hour-long conversation, he brought up SpaceX or its founder Elon Musk about a dozen times, unprompted, in response to questions about the agency's economic output.
The two have long been important to each other, but the symbiotic relationship appears to be growing, and increasingly on display.
Nelson emphasized that "NASA is really committed" to commercial partnerships, pointing out that SpaceX won a crucial role in the agency's Artemis plan to use Starship to deliver astronauts to the surface of the moon. He mentioned other NASA projects that have companies involved, such as private space stations and lunar cargo spacecraft, but SpaceX was the only name check among them.
"You sit down with Elon Musk and he'll tell you he would not be where he is if it were not for NASA," Nelson said.
Indeed, early in its history, SpaceX won a crucial contract from NASA to deliver cargo to the International Space Station — before it even made it to orbit. Since then, the company has gone from success to success — earning billions in awards along the way. SpaceX is the agency's second-highest paid vendor for fiscal year 2022 (behind only Caltech, which manages JPL for NASA).
Put another way, SpaceX is currently the sole path for NASA astronauts to get to and from orbit.
But Nelson also stressed that it's not a one-way relationship.
"Elon will tell you also, in a moment of truth, that he had a lot of technical problems – as do all of them. And who do they come running to, to help them? NASA," Nelson said.
As for how SpaceX sees it, a company spokesperson pointed to a comment Musk made in 2017:
"I'm a big fan of NASA – in fact, at one point my password was 'I love NASA,'" Musk said. "NASA does a lot of good things for which it doesn't get enough credit."
What's up
- SpaceX's Starship launch shifts to December. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator Mark Kirasich revealed during a briefing that SpaceX is now planning to launch the first orbital test flight of Starship in "early December." – SpaceNews
- As Boeing's Starliner charges near $1 billion, NASA's Nelson says the company remains committed: With the Starliner capsule now years behind SpaceX's Dragon, and having won contracts for just 6 missions versus SpaceX's 14, Nelson told CNBC that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun emphasized to him that Commercial Crew "is important to them," but noted that "where they go after the first contracted flights, I can't tell you." – Read more
- SpaceX's Falcon Heavy returns from three year hiatus with successful Space Force launch. The classified mission saw SpaceX carry payloads to geosynchronous orbit for the Pentagon. It also landed both side boosters. – CNBC / Video
- Blue Origin delivers the first pair of BE-4 engines to ULA for Vulcan rocket debut. Although years behind schedule, the milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's propulsion goals, with Blue Origin noting that "dozens of these engines are now in production." – Blue Origin
- NASA study shows economic impact is triple the agency's budget: The agency found that in fiscal year 2021, its missions, research and more "generated a total economic output of more than $71.2 billion," with the agency's work supporting about 340,000 jobs in all 50 states. – CNBC
Industry maneuvers
- Terran Orbital raises $100 million from Lockheed Martin. The aircraft manufacturer and defense giant signed a cooperation agreement "to pursue a wider variety of opportunities." – CNBC
- Redwire raises $80 million, completes acquisition of Belgian space firm. The space infrastructure company raised funds through equity from Bain Capital and AEI, which it used to acquire QinetiQ Space, as well as support future "growth initiatives." – Redwire
- Firefly looking to raise up to $300 million: The company reportedly aims to complete the funding round by the end of the year. – Reuters
- Virginia-based SpaceLink to shut down after parent-company troubles. The company told CNBC that the financial difficulties of Australian parent company Electro Optic Systems meant SpaceLink was not able to raise needed external capital. – Read more
- Northrop Grumman selects Leidos to supply sensors for Pentagon satellites. Leidos will supply infrared sensors for the satellites Northrop is building for the Space Development Agency's missile-tracking satellites. – SpaceNews
- Virgin Galactic lines up manufacturing partners for Delta-class spacecraft: The space tourism company announced Bell Textron and Qarbon Aerospace as the key major suppliers for the Delta series, with work expected to begin next year. – Virgin Galactic
- Spire wins DARPA contract for experimental satellite: The company's contract, for an unspecified amount, will see it design a satellite for "very low Earth orbit" under DARPA's Ouija program. – Spire
- Firefly hires former GE executive as COO. Dan Fermon, most recently a vice president at Firefly's major shareholder AEI, joins the company as its chief operating officer. – Firefly
On the horizon
- Nov. 3 - Virgin Galactic and Maxar report Q3 results after market close.
- Nov. 4 - Rocket Lab to attempt next booster helicopter recovery, with the "Catch Me If You Can" mission set to launch on an Electron rocket from New Zealand.
- Nov. 6 - Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft launching cargo to the ISS on the NG-18 mission from Virginia.
- Nov. 7 - Virgin Orbit reports Q3 results after market close.
- Nov. 8 - BlackSky reports Q3 results before market open, while Momentus reports after the close.
- Nov. 9 - Terran Orbital reports Q3 results before market open, with Rocket Lab after the close.