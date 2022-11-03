Jeep-maker Stellantis expects raw material inflation to ease next year

Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic, CFO Richard Palmer told investors Thursday.

The spiking costs of critical raw materials used by automakers such as steel, aluminum and others for EV batteries have been largely offset by record pricing of new vehicles, cushioning automakers' margins. But as price increases slow, costs have yet to follow.

Palmer said he expects the favorable pricing of new vehicles to continue into next year, but said inflation could continue to hit other parts of the automaker's supply chain.

"What we will see in 2023 is a lower impact from raw material inflation than the one we've seen this year. So, the entity of inflation impact, I think will be lower in 2023," he said when discussing the company's third-quarter revenue and deliveries. "Inflation may be high on other elements of the cost curve, but they are of a lower entity compared to raw material this year."