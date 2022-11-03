Morgan Stanley says online dating stock Match is one of the best stories heading into 2023

Match, the company behind dating platforms such as Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, is worth loving – even during its current troubles, Morgan Stanley said. Analyst Lauren Schenk reiterated Match as overweight, saying it's at an attractive entry point despite disappointing market performance this year. Schenk maintained her price target at $90, implying upside of 96.8%. "MTCH is now one of the only internet names with '23 guard rails heading into year end, removing a key overhang," she said in a note to clients Wednesday. "Self-help story, sequential acceleration, and several upside drivers set up to be one of the best '23 stories in our space at compelling valuation, albeit with macro uncertainty." One point of concern for Match is its fourth-quarter outlook, the analyst said, as the guide was slightly softer than expected. Schenk pointed to foreign currency headwinds amid the surging U.S. dollar as driving the majority of the 20% reduction in EBITDA estimates. Management noted that's specifically hurting Tinder purchases as the company tries to bundle offerings at lower price points in an attempt to win back consumer dollars as inflation pinches pocketbooks. But Schenk said constant currency results for Tinder do not show an actual business decline or saturation. She said Morgan Stanley's estimates on 2022 and 2023 revenue and EBITDA remain largely unchanged. However, with the stock down 65.4% this year, Schenk did note there was multiple contractors driving down performance. But, that drop has made it a good time to buy despite macro uncertainty, she said, as the stock trades at 13 times Morgan Stanley's stabilized and adjusted EBITDA for 2023. The analyst noted that the market is unlikely to give the stock credit for its improvement on Tinder until revenue growth gets back to mid- to high-teens. She also pointed to potential upsides from Hinge's premium services, its Japan business and its app the League. Many of Match's platforms have free options with enhancements users can pay for, which Schneck calls "a la carte" options. "The macro backdrop clearly remains difficult to predict, but we think management has been appropriately conservative in its outlook, plus has the opportunity to merchandise its product offerings to feature lower price a la carte options, a differentiator compared to other business models," Schenk said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.