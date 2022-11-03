CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley says online dating stock Match is one of the best stories heading into 2023

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Guggenheim downgrades Roku, citing warning signs after latest quarterly report
CNBC ProGuggenheim downgrades Roku, citing warning signs after latest quarterly report
Alex Harring39 min ago
This tech stock is an underrated 'instrumental play' that can jump nearly 20%, Wells Fargo says
CNBC ProThis tech stock is an underrated 'instrumental play' that can jump nearly 20%, Wells Fargo says
Alex Harringan hour ago
JPMorgan double-downgrades Qorvo, says chipmaker could lag competitors
CNBC ProJPMorgan double-downgrades Qorvo, says chipmaker could lag competitors
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Read More