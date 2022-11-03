Restaurant Brands' earnings top estimates as sales rise at Burger King, Tim Hortons

A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on February 15, 2022 in Daly City, California.

Restaurant Brands International on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, fueled by sales growth at Burger King and Tim Hortons.

Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 96 cents adjusted vs. 80 cents expected

Revenue: $1.73 billion vs. $1.66 billion expected

The company reported third-quarter net income of $530 million, or $1.17 per share, up from $329 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.

Net sales rose 15.5% to $1.73 billion.