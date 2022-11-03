Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone explained why she would hold Salesforce shares, outlining steps the company can take to achieve double-digit growth over the next few years. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he likes Kinder Morgan as a way to play the energy space. He noted that the stock has been a steady one for the market's top performing sector this year. Finally, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management shares his thoughts on Matterport , noting he bought the stock at much higher levels, but does not recommend buying it in the current market environment.