CNBC Investing Club

Starbucks delivered solid quarter and guidance, imagine when China fully reopens

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Club holding Starbucks (SBUX) reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Thursday, giving us confidence that demand can endure the softness in the global economy and China's continued adherence to its zero-Covid policy.

