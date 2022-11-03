Judge approves independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization financial reporting, a victory for New York AG

The entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 19, 2021.

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports, and has barred the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and state attorney general's office in advance.

The ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday is a significant blow to Trump and three of his adult children, who were named in a sweeping lawsuit brought in September by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The suit accused the Trumps and other senior Trump Organization officials of decades of fraud related to financial statements.

Engoron's written order said the appointment of an independent monitor was justified given the "persistent misrepresentations throughout every one of Mr. Trump's [Statements of Financial Condition] between 20112 and 2021."

The monitor would "ensure there is no further fraud or illegality that violates" the New York state law prohibiting fraud.