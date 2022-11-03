Ukraine government is seeking alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink, vice PM says

The Ukrainian government is looking for alternatives to Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Thursday.

Musk's continued support for Starlink in Ukraine was called into question last month when the billionaire said his space venture could no longer fund the operation in Ukraine "indefinitely." He has since said he will continue to do so.

During a press conference Thursday at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Fedorov said that he hasn't seen any issues with Musk's financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. The operation is currently working fine, he said.

However, Fedorov, who is also Ukraine's digital minister, said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia's invasion. Fedorov said he had recently received reports of a blackout in Ukraine, as Russia launched an assault on the country's energy infrastructure.

"We're also using other satellite communication tools," said Fedorov. "We're working with other operators, not only SpaceX."

"One of the reasons I came to Web Summit is to look for new partnerships and engage with new partners," he added.

One of the alternative partners Ukraine is already working with is ICEYE, a Finnish firm which has been helping the country with its remote satellite imaging capabilities.

For now though, it doesn't appear as though Starlink will cease operating in Ukraine at this stage.

Last month, Musk said SpaceX couldn't continue funding Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." The shock announcement came after a CNN report that his space company had asked the Pentagon to cover the costs.