We're exiting a semiconductor stock to raise cash in case of a further market downturn

We're exiting our position in Marvell Technology (MRVL), selling our last 900 shares at roughly $38.86 each. Following Thursday's trade, Jim's Charitable Trust will no longer own a position. Given our desire to become even more defensive around our portfolio and reduce our exposure to tech, we're making the tough decision Thursday to move on from Marvell Technology . Over the past few years, we've booked significant profits in the stock — in some cases, those gains were well above 200%. But in the current slump in semiconductors, we'll sell our remaining small position at a difficult average loss of about 22%. Our concern here remains about the state of the chip industry due to the challenging environment in China. We understand that we aren't early on this call. But we think it's not too late to sell either because of the challenges facing the global economy and how the industry took another turn for the worse after the U.S. put export restrictions on technology to China a couple months back. Additionally, the significant amount of price-to-earnings multiple compression the group has gone through this year and the consistent earnings estimate cuts have not protected them one bit. If a semiconductor company hasn't guided to a significant shortfall yet, we think it could be likely that one is inevitable, and it won't matter how much the stock is down year to date. Look at Club holding Qualcomm (QCOM) Wednesday evening, for example. The stock was trading at 10x earnings heading into the after-the-bell release, but all the focus was on the magnitude of the handset inventory correction, which will take a few quarters to get through. It didn't matter that Wall Street analysts were cutting numbers ahead of earnings. No one cared that management confirmed a previous rumor that it has retained Apple 's (AAPL) 5G modem business for its 2023 launch or that its automotive business was on fire. We have not seen a chip company's first true guide down lead to an immediate bounce. On Marvel, many analysts have cut numbers recently, but we remain concerned that they are still too optimistic. According to Bloomberg, Marvell currently has 29 analysts rating it a buy and only four have holds. Numbers have been coming down: Deutsche Bank cut Marvell's price target to $55 per share from $65 on Oct. 18, and Stifel cut Marvell's PT to $60 from $70 on Oct 20. Surprisingly though, the washout hasn't happened yet, so on any potential outlook revision the stock may still get slammed. We are not selling more Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) right now because both have already guided their shortfalls. Their outlooks, to some degree, have been reset and we have reduced their position sizes to limit risk. AMD reported its latest quarter Tuesday evening. Nvidia issues its latest quarterly financials on Nov. 16. The semiconductor industry is important to our everyday lives because chips power all kinds of devices, cars and computers. We also want to point out that this Marvell sale follows our inclination to continue to raise cash in what is still an overbought market, according to the S & P Oscillator . Even after Wednesday's pullback, the Oscillator reading was positive 6.26%, above the positive 4% threshold that signals overbought conditions and the potential for a pullback. As long as the market is overbought, we'll continue to make trims. After the Dow Industrials finished their best month since 1976 with a nearly 14% October gain, the average was headed for a four-session losing streak if things don't turn around before Thursday's close. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long QCOM, AMD, NVDA and AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell Technology. Adam Jeffery | CNBC