CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A trader watches as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 2, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

What I am looking at Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

  • The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.

More In Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, AMD signs of life, China hits Estee Lauder
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, AMD signs of life, China hits Estee Lauder
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — big J&J deal, Lilly guidance light, Biden scolds Big Oil
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — big J&J deal, Lilly guidance light, Biden scolds Big Oil
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
Jim Cramer
Read More