What to do if you test positive for Covid right before a Thanksgiving or holiday gathering

The holiday season is around the corner, and you're probably looking forward to in-person celebrations with loved ones.

And though you might not want to think about it, testing positive for Covid just before one of those gatherings could put a real damper on your holidays.

So, if that happens, what should you do? There's a short answer and a long answer, experts say.

The short answer is simple: Don't go, even if you don't feel sick at all.

"People might feel well enough to participate and think that maybe the rules don't apply to them," Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, tells CNBC Make It. "But you have to realize that if you're not following guidance from the CDC, you will be putting your family and friends at risk of infection."

The long answer is a little more complex, because your next steps could affect a lot of people in your family or social circle.

A recent survey by travel site The Vacationer found that more than 112 million, or 43%, of American adults plan on traveling to a holiday gathering or vacation destination for Thanksgiving this year, slightly higher than the 109 million that said the same last year.

But health officials still warn of a winter Covid surge that could wreak havoc, just like last year's winter wave of omicron cases.

Here's a guide for what to do if you test positive for Covid right before a holiday gathering with loved ones: