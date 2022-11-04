AirAsia X on strong footing, Capital A to benefit as economy tightens, CEO Tony Fernandes says

Despite soaring oil prices and weakening currencies, the outlook for aviation remains positive due to "extremely strong" demand, said Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia parent company Capital A.

"We're looking to add 20 more aircraft to the fleet for the first time in a long, long time even before Covid," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

What would be a "problem," however, is getting the aviation group's fleet back out of maintenance, Fernandes added.

"In AirAsia we have 205 aircrafts and in AirAsia X we have about 20 aircrafts … getting slots and obviously getting them ready for service has been a big challenge."

The positive outlook comes in spite of negative market reactions to Fernandes' resignation as AirAsia X's Group CEO this week. AirAsia X is the long-haul budget flight arm of AirAsia.

AirAsia X shares dropped after the Oct. 31 announcement, and losses since the development still stood at about 5% as of Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, whatever I do gets blown out of proportion. I went in there [AirAsia X] for a short period … I just went in there to kickstart an airline that would have been heavily restructured and was in hibernation," Fernandes said.