LIVE UPDATES
European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% in early trade, with basic resources jumping 3% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
The European blue chip index closed 1% lower on Thursday, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 the outlier among major bourses, closing up 0.6% after the Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday as central banks around the world continue their aggressive tightening in a bid to rein in inflation.
U.S. markets retreated on Thursday amid jitters over the pace of rate hikes from the Fed. Stock futures were flat in early premarket trade Friday, as Wall Street looks ahead to the October nonfarm payrolls report for further clues on the health of the economy and the likely trajectory of monetary policy.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected.
Back in Europe, investors will be looking out for final euro zone PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings from the euro zone for indications as to the resilience of economic activity across the 19-member bloc.
Corporate earnings season is winding down, but reports before the bell on Friday came from Soc Gen Telefonica, Aker and Intesa Sanpaolo, among others.
Here are the opening calls
Oil prices rise amid easing dollar and speculation of change in China's Covid stance
Oil prices gained on the heels of a slip in the U.S. dollar index and speculation of China easing its Covid restrictions.
Brent crude futures added 2%, to stand at $96.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 2.21% to $90.12 per barrel.
— Lee Ying Shan
CNBC Pro: This tech stock is a 'screaming buy' right now: Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Tech stocks got clobbered this week, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling more than 3% Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates by another 0.75 percentage point.
But Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, says one mega-cap tech stock is a "screaming buy" right now.
"Don't expect this to be a hot stock right now. But I think it's insanely cheap," Brown told CNBC.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says this global biotech stock could soar 398% in the next year
Analysts at Morgan Stanley think one global biotech company's stock could soar 398% in the next year.
The company's latest regenerative medicine has completed phase 2 trials in Japan and U.S. and is awaiting final approval.
Analysts believe it will be a "major contribution to longer-term earnings" once approved.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao