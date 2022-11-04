Fidelity, ForUsAll now offering 401(k) investors access to cryptocurrency

Retirement savers in some 401(k) plans are starting to get access to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Fidelity Investments, the largest provider of 401(k) plans by total assets, began offering a Digital Assets Account to clients this fall, a spokesperson confirmed.

Employers sponsoring a 401(k) plan through Fidelity can choose to offer the account to workers, allowing them to allocate a share of their savings to bitcoin.

For its part, ForUsAll, a plan administrator geared toward startups and small businesses, in September also rolled out crypto to 401(k) savers, said David Ramirez, the company's CEO.

Investors can buy into six cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ethereum, solana, polkadot, cardano and USDC. ForUsAll intends to add five more in the coming weeks, said Ramirez, who declined to disclose which ones.

The firms appear to be the first administrators to make crypto available as 401(k) investment options.

The moves come as the U.S. Department of Labor in March urged employers to "exercise extreme care" before giving workers exposure to cryptocurrency. The regulator cited "significant risks" for investors, such as speculation and volatility.

Meanwhile, investor interest in crypto spiked amid record growth in 2021. But prices have since plunged in what some have taken to calling a "crypto winter."