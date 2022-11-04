Hong Kong Rugby Sevens is back. Rugby union says demand is high despite Covid measures

The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament kicks off Friday for the first time since Covid-19 hit.

While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high.

"I think people are looking forward to a fun weekend. Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens — which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.

The tournament will be held at the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium, but the government has capped seats at 85% capacity, allowing only up to 34,000 spectators each day. Brooke said about 26,500 tickets have been sold and a majority of attendees are likely to be Hong Kong residents.

Before the pandemic, the three day sporting event could easily draw a total of 120,000 spectators. In 2019, overseas visitors accounted for half of attendees and the tournament contributed approximately 400 million Hong Kong dollars ($50 million) to the city's economy, according to Reuters.

Instead of the usual 24 teams, only 16 teams will be competing at the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens this year. There will also be no women's tournament this time around.

The Fiji team has won the tournament five times in a row and will play their first match against Japan on Friday.