Linde's potential delisting from Germany's biggest stock exchange matters for shareholders like us

Industrial gas giant Linde (LIN) announced plans last week to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange —an unusual move but one we think is in the best interest of shareholders long term. The Club holding is currently listed on two different stock exchanges: the New York Stock Exchange in the U.S. and Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange. These are set up as full listings, meaning the stock trades in two different currencies, is overseen by two different exchange regulators, is a member of two different index pools and must follow two different reporting requirements — U.S. GAAP in the United States and IFRS in Germany. Dual-listings are not uncommon. Other examples include Unilever (UL) and Alibaba (BABA). A year ago Linde formed a project team with internal and external experts to evaluate whether this structure is in the best interest of shareholders. After what management described as "thorough and balanced analysis," the company concluded that a single stock listing in the United States could expand Linde's valuation , benefitting current shareholders. Linde expects to file a proxy potentially as soon as late November. A shareholder meeting could then be held sometime in mid-February, with the transaction potentially closing in early March, if the measure is approved. Bottom line We believe the rationale behind this decision makes a lot of sense for long-term-oriented shareholders like ourselves. Amid a year of market volatility, we've often seen Linde's stock down heavily in early pre-market trading due to a carry over effect from the European markets and poor sentiment in Germany, a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, and the strong U.S. dollar. But those stock moves belie Linde's actual fundamental performance, which has proven much stronger than anticipated. Linde's adjusted earnings-per-share range for 2022 was initially set in February at $11.55 to $11.85 a share, but just last week management raised range for the third time this year, to $11.93 to $12.03 share. If there is a pullback related to so-called forced selling in the near-term or closer to the transaction date (if approved), we would treat those declines opportunistically and view it as a buying opportunity. Long-term valuation upside? Unlike in the U.S., several European indices have market capitalization-based limits, designating the maximum percentage any one company can represent on a particular index. If a company exceeds the limit, its stock must be sold during the rebalancing period. The main stock index in Germany is the DAX, roughly equivalent to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The DAX is a market-weighted index consisting of the 40 major German blue-chip companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with a market cap limit of 10%. Additionally, most actively managed mutual fund managers in Europe prohibit any one company stock from comprising more than 10% of a fund. As the company with the largest market cap in the index, Linde's challenge with the 10% limit is that it has become one of the most capped stocks. The company said it spends on average almost two-thirds of each year above the limit since 2020. This means Linde's stock in Germany is often subject to forced technical selling pressure during the index rebalancing period, weighing on the stock regardless of its fundamental merits. Management believes this cap and associated pressure has negatively impacted Linde's valuation, and shares could realize their full potential by delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Lower costs and regulatory requirements From a monetary standpoint, Linde expects productivity savings to be somewhere in the single-digit millions of dollars range, if the delisting goes through. That's immaterial for a company with a market capitalization of about $150 billion, but this decision isn't motivated by cutting costs. It's about reducing complexity. Due to its listing on both U.S. and German exchanges, Linde is required to file full US GAAP and IFRS accounting reports. Maintaining these reports can be expensive, and complex. It also exposes the company to more regulations and risks compared to a single-listed company. Reducing exposure to a single country Linde's large weighting in the DAX often makes its German-listed security trade based on events in Europe. If the DAX sells off due to a weakening economic outlook in Germany or Europe more broadly, shares of Linde will fall along with it. And those early losses often carry over to pre-market trading in the U.S. Linde said it identified this phenomenon through daily trading observations and discussions with investors. But the trading action in Europe is the completely wrong way to approach Linde's stock. Linde is a highly diversified, global company with operations in almost 100 countries. Germany represents just about 5% of total company sales, while revenue from the Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil) accounts for roughly 42% of sales. By de-listing from the DAX, Linde believes it will no longer trade with sentiment in Germany and will be more appropriately aligned with the S & P 500, of which it represents less than 1 percent. Managing volatility If there is volatility in the stock near the transaction date due to forced selling, we fully expect Linde to be aggressive with its share repurchase program to offset some of the noise. We like Linde's current capital return program. But with its solid cash flow generation and a balance sheet that is better than a single-A credit rating, we think it could be in the company's best interest to do more to quickly clean up any associated volatility from the potential transaction. Managing volatility If there is volatility in the stock near the transaction date due to forced selling, we fully expect Linde to be aggressive with its share repurchase program to offset some of the noise. We like Linde's current capital return program. But with its solid cash flow generation and a balance sheet that is better than a single-A credit rating, we think it could be in the company's best interest to do more to quickly clean up any associated volatility from the potential transaction. Given management's strong capital stewardship, we are confident that they will do whatever is best for the company and its shareholders.

A statue of a bear stands outside the Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, Germany. Frank Rumpenhorst | AFP | Getty Images