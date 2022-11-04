CNBC Investing Club

Linde's potential delisting from Germany's biggest stock exchange matters for shareholders like us

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A statue of a bear stands outside the Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, Germany.
Frank Rumpenhorst | AFP | Getty Images

Industrial gas giant Linde (LIN) announced plans last week to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange —an unusual move but one we think is in the best interest of shareholders long term.

More In Analysis

New hope China may soften on Covid boosts our stocks most tied to world's No. 2 economy
CNBC Investing ClubNew hope China may soften on Covid boosts our stocks most tied to world's No. 2 economy
Kevin Stankiewicz15 min ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Equities mixed, hopes for China reopening, buying Coterra
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Equities mixed, hopes for China reopening, buying Coterra
Krystal Huran hour ago
Coterra Energy's earnings beat, dividend raise reinforce the Club's investment case
CNBC Investing ClubCoterra Energy's earnings beat, dividend raise reinforce the Club's investment case
Kevin Stankiewicz37 min ago
Read More