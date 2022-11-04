A nutritionist shares her top 5 fast food orders: 'Chick-Fil-A and Taco Bell do have healthy menu items'

Sometimes you're just too busy to go grocery shopping, meal prep and cook at home, so you pull up to a drive-thru. Even as a nutritionist, I've been in this situation plenty of times, and it's not the end of the world.

Small, sustainable changes are key to a healthy diet — you don't have to quit fast food cold turkey. And believe it or not, restaurants like Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell do have healthy menu items.

You want to look for something with a good balance of protein, complex carbs, fiber and healthy fats. I also try not to overdo it with the sodium (no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, per the American Heart Association).

Here are my top five fast food orders: