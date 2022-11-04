Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe talked about Twilio . Shares slid 34% on Friday, a day after the company gave a weaker than expected third-quarter revenue forecast . Cowen also downgraded the cloud communications software stock to market perform from outperform . Jim Cramer discussed Carvana . The used car retailer's stock tumbled nearly 39% a day after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations. Both Twilio and Carvana hit new 52-week lows. Other stocks mentioned include Disney and PayPal . Disney is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.