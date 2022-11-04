Watch Rocket Lab try to catch an Electron booster with a helicopter after launch

[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]
Space company Rocket Lab is set to make another attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets.
The company is set to launch the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday, within a window between 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET.
Rocket Lab's mission, its ninth Electron launch this year, has a primary goal of delivering a research satellite to orbit for the Swedish National Space Agency.
But the company has a secondary goal: Recover the booster, the largest segment of the Electron rocket, using a helicopter that would catch it mid-air as it returns to Earth above the Pacific Ocean.
Rocket Lab wants to make its rocket boosters reusable, like those of Elon Musk's SpaceX, but with a very different approach. While SpaceX uses the rocket's engines to slow down during reentry and deploys wide legs to land on large pads, Rocket Lab uses the atmosphere to slow the rocket before deploying a parachute and attempts to grab it with a helicopter.
By adding reusability to its boosters, Rocket Lab would be able to launch more often while simultaneously decreasing the material cost of each mission.
The company made its first attempt at this feat during a May launch. While the helicopter briefly caught the descending booster, the pilot released it and dropped it into the ocean after seeing "different load characteristics than we've experienced in testing."