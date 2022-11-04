Watch Rocket Lab try to catch an Electron booster with a helicopter after launch

[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Space company Rocket Lab is set to make another attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets.

The company is set to launch the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday, within a window between 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET.

Rocket Lab's mission, its ninth Electron launch this year, has a primary goal of delivering a research satellite to orbit for the Swedish National Space Agency.

But the company has a secondary goal: Recover the booster, the largest segment of the Electron rocket, using a helicopter that would catch it mid-air as it returns to Earth above the Pacific Ocean.