Supreme Court again declines to block Biden's student loan relief plan

Supreme Court nominee and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 21, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a second request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group. On Oct. 20, Barrett rejected a similar request.

For now, student loan forgiveness remains on hold from a challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

Since the White House unveiled its loan relief plan in August to cancel $10,000 for most student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants for low-income families, it has faced at least six lawsuits.

Close to 26 million Americans have already applied for student loan forgiveness, and the Biden administration has approved 16 million of the requests, the White House said Thursday. The administration has continued to encourage borrowers to apply for relief despite the recent challenges.