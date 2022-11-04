Tesla stock has dropped 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week.

Musk first announced he had agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, 2022. Tesla shares closed that day at $332.67, and closed today at $207.47 capping his first full week of Twitter ownership.

Musk spoke at the 29th annual Baron Investment Conference on Friday, where hedge fund investor Ron Baron -- who is now a Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter shareholder, and who is generally bullish on Musk's businesses -- asked the centi-billionaire CEO about juggling new responsibilities.

In addition to running a re-usable rocket maker and satellite internet company (SpaceX), and a multinational electric vehicle and sustainable energy company (Tesla), as well as funding and founding a brain-chip company (Neuralink) and tunneling business (The Boring Company), Musk now calls himself "Chief Twit." More formally, he is the CEO and sole director of Twitter after his $44 billion deal.

Musk told Baron, "My workload went up from about, I don't know 78 hours a week to probably 120," adding that, "once Twitter is set on the right path, I think it is a much easier thing to manage than SpaceX or Tesla."

He has not said who, if anyone, may replace him as Twitter CEO, although he has told followers on Twitter that his position as sole director and CEO of the social network is temporary.

Musk's ownership of the social network has caused some automakers, including GM and Audi, to pause ad spending there. But it's not clear how it will impact Tesla in the long run.