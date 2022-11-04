United Airlines opens a new grab-and-go lounge in Denver for time-crunched travelers

United Airlines is opening a new kind of lounge at Denver International Airport, and it's not designed for travelers to linger.

The Chicago-based airline is launching the new club concept as travel demand recovers, and airlines return to profitability in part thanks to customers are willing to pay up for trips, like those with access to airport lounges.

The roughly 1,600-square-foot lounge, called United Club Fly, is a "grab-and-go" facility with complimentary food options like sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as smaller items like Noosa yogurt cups and treats like Milk Bar Birthday Cake Truffles.

A barista will offer made-to-order coffee drinks like cappuccinos, but there is also a self-serve coffee machine and a water bottle refilling station.

Seating is limited: 16 seats and standing room for eight people at a bar. Travelers scan their boarding pass to enter and can't bring guests, like they can at standard United Clubs.