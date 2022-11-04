2-year Treasury yield hits fresh 15-year high ahead of key labor market data

The 2-year Treasury note reached a fresh 15-year high on Friday, as markets continued to digest the Federal Reserve's rate hike and looked ahead to the release of key labor market data.

As of 05:55 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to trade around 4.1416%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last at 4.7464%, rising by more than four basis points and trading at a level not seen since 2007.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.