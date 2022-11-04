2-year Treasury yield hits fresh 15-year high ahead of key labor market data

The 2-year Treasury note reached a fresh 15-year high on Friday, as markets continued to digest the Federal Reserve's rate hike and looked ahead to the release of key labor market data.
As of 05:55 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to trade around 4.1416%.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last at 4.7464%, rising by more than four basis points and trading at a level not seen since 2007.
Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Treasurys
Markets continued to absorb the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75-basis-point interest rate hike, which was announced on Wednesday after the central bank's November meeting came to a close.
Investors' uncertainty about the Fed's future policy path continues, after Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that rate hikes would not be paused any time soon, but also said the central bank would take the economic impact of their policy decisions into account.
Fears of a looming recession fueled by the hikes have spread in recent weeks as the Fed's fight against persistently high inflation continues.
On Friday, non farms payroll and unemployment figures for October will be released. As tightness in the labor market is a key driver of inflation, investors will be scanning the data for signs about the state of the U.S. economy and whether price rises are easing.