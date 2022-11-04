Why the ultimate low in stocks not in yet, according to this market strategist

The market has not hit its low of the cycle yet thanks to the spike in the 2-year Treasury yields and a looming recession, according to Canaccord Genuity. The S & P 500 is down more than 20% year to date, and investors have been searching for signs of a bottom in every bounce. However, the economy is feeling the impact of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes "into a generationally levered system with high inventories and slowing demand," Tony Dwyer, the firm's chief market strategist, wrote in a note Friday. In other words, there could be more downside ahead. The central bank announced another 0.75 percentage point increase on Wednesday . Chair Jerome Powell also said achieving a soft landing has become more difficult as the central bank tries to tame inflation. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note is now at its highest level since 2007 after the Fed's hike and Friday's strong job data . "The speed of rate hikes has caused more than 75% of possible U.S. Treasury (UST) Yield Curves to invert, and it would be historically unique over the last 50 years to not have a recession after more than 55% were inverted," Dwyer said. "To that end, we continue to believe the S & P 500 (SPX) has yet to see 'the' bottom of the cycle." Since 1957, the market hasn't seen the absolute bear market low before the cycle peak in the 2-year Treasury yield, he said. Also since that time, the the S & P 500 hasn't bottomed before an economic downturn began. Instead, the S & P 500 reaches bottoms out a median 23.5 weeks after the start of a recession, Dwyer said. Additionally, history shows that when the S & P 500 has been down more than 20% through the first three quarters of the year, it has a positive fourth quarter, he added. That means there may be more room to the upside by year-end, he said. "Given our cautious fundamental view, Fed actions to date, and history of major market bottoms, we see no compelling reason to add risk despite the possibility of a bit more year-end upside," Dwyer said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.