Twitter co-founder Dorsey apologizes for growing the company 'too quickly' in wake of mass layoffs

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after the company laid off approximately half of its employees under new owner Elon Musk.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment," Dorsey wrote in a tweet. "I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk took ownership of Twitter on Oct. 28, the social networking giant embarked on a steep reduction in its workforce. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC.

The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three letters of notice that the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC.

Musk wrote in a tweet on Friday afternoon, "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Twitter's reduction in force extended beyond California, and CNBC could not immediately confirm whether Musk's description is accurate. A loss of $4 million per day at the company would represent an annual loss around $1.5 billion.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 alongside Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. The app's popularity exploded, and the company went public in 2013.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter's CEO last year and has since shifted his focus to solely managing his payments company Block, formerly known as Square. He has been an outspoken advocate of Musk's takeover, writing in a tweet that "This is the right path... I believe it with all my heart."

The company's then-chief technology officer Parag Agrawal succeeded Dorsey as CEO before leaving as part of Musk's takeover.

