CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Hedge fund Elliott Management sees world on path to hyperinflation and worst crisis since WWII
CNBC ProHedge fund Elliott Management sees world on path to hyperinflation and worst crisis since WWII
Yun Li
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli
Read More