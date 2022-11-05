Warren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just revealed that 73% of its equity portfolio was focused on just five names. Here's a look at these massive bets from the "Oracle of Omaha." The legendary investor kept his biggest holdings unchanged during the third quarter, as the broader market experienced heightened volatility due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening. Berkshire did post a $10 billion loss on its investments during the turmoil. The legendary investor again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity investments. "The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings (losses) per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules," Berkshire said in a statement. Apple was still Berkshire's largest holding by far at the end of September, with a value of $126.5 billion. The tech giant has become Buffett's favorite stock for its quality products, loyal customer base as well as the company's big buyback program. The stock rose 1% in the third quarter. Chevron was the conglomerate's third biggest holding as of the third quarter. Berkshire significantly ramped up the energy bet in the first quarter. Chevron just reported its second-highest quarterly profit ever , driven by soaring global demand for its oil and gas and rising production from its U.S. oilfields. Shares of Chevron have rallied 56% this year. Other big bets included Coca-Cola, American Express and Bank of America , which have been Buffett's longtime holdings.