The $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot — the largest ever — is up for grabs. Here's the tax bill if there's a winner

Whoever is the next jackpot winner in Powerball will be looking at the largest lottery prize ever awarded.

The tax bill will also be pretty impressive.

After no one hit all six numbers drawn Saturday, the Powerball jackpot headed higher. For Monday night's drawing, it's now an estimated $1.9 billion if taken as an annuity spread over three decades and $929.1 million if received as an upfront, lump sum of cash — that's nearly a $1 billion difference in the two options.

These days, the annuity option is bigger than it previously was, relative to the cash option, due to higher interest rates that make it possible for the game to fund larger annuitized prizes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball. The cash option, however, is driven by ticket sales.

The top prize has been rolling higher through thrice-weekly drawings since Aug. 3, when a ticket bought in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers drawn to land a $206.9 million jackpot.