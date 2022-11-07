Aera Technology: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founded in 2017, Aera Technology aims to aide companies in their digital acceleration, integrating its cloud platform into existing systems to help make and execute business decisions in real time. Focusing on what it calls the self-driving ecosystem, its platform uses AI, machine learning and data crawling to provide recommendations around business objectives, as well as the ability to be executed on the user's behalf. Among the decision intelligence areas where its technology is proving critical: the supply chain, from inventory optimization to order management and consumer goods retail trade promotion. Customers include Unilever. The company has raised more than $174 million from investors including DJF Growth and Georgian, and works with partners including EY, Kearney, Microsoft and AWS.

