AnChain.AI: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founded by cybersecurity veterans from FireEye and Mandiant in 2018, AnChain.AI's Web3 risk prevention and security platform aims to establish trust around blockchains and cryptocurrencies and is used as a backstop by exchanges, hedge funds and regulators. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded AnChain.AI a multi-year contract in September 2021 to provide a platform for analysis and tracing to support the SEC's efforts to monitor risk, improve compliance and inform policy on digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The company closed a $10 million funding round in September 2021 led by SIG Asia Investments.

