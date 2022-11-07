Arctic Wolf: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

With over $130 billion being spent annually on defense against cyber crime, Arctic Wolf is well-positioned with a cloud-based platform built to ingest data from widely used sources across endpoints, networks and clouds to provide automated threat detection and responses, and cut down on false hacking alerts. Rather than a single cybersecurity tool, its managed security approach builds a centralized operations platform internally for an organization's overall monitoring of threats. It has gained thousands of clients including banks, hospitals and municipal governments seeking to limit cyber risks.

Partnering with U.S. tech titans has also contributed to its expansion, as its platform integrates with several third-party security tools. Last year, Arctic Wolf named Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider to power its security operations platform. The company also joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a coalition of partners with a shared mission to provide better security.