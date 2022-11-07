Aviatrix: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

In 2014, Sherry Wei, Aviatrix's CTO and founder, left Cisco to create Aviatrix on the premise that cloud networking is far different than data center networking from the perspective of an enterprise customer. Steve Mullaney, who had been CEO of software-defined networking pioneer Nicira, came out of retirement in 2019 to join Wei in her mission after he too saw the massive growth in cloud demand from enterprise companies. The Santa Clara, California-based Aviatrix provides a networking platform that companies use to manage the flow of data traffic in their cloud environment. In September 2021, the company raised $200 million in funding with growth equity firm TCV leading the round. The company counts Raytheon , Chewy , and Heineken among its customers.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.