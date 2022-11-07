CNBC Pro

Buffett's billions in cash turn from stock drag to Berkshire bull case with yields topping 4%

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

There are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
CNBC ProThere are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
Weizhen Tan
A fund manager with 50 years' experience is beating the S&P 500 this year. How he did it and the stocks he's watching
CNBC ProA fund manager with 50 years' experience is beating the S&P 500 this year. How he did it and the stocks he's watching
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Warren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are
Yun Li
Read More