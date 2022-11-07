Canva: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Canva helps people create presentations, videos and other designs, competing against Adobe , Microsoft and other graphic-design software firms. The company lures in subscribers with free trials for 30 days, and aims to convert them to a premium or Pro level for $12.99 monthly. Its presentation software bakes in video elements, so that customers can, with one click, convert their presentations into videos, and vice versa. Competition in the enterprise market for graphic design is heating up, with Adobe recently acquiring Figma for $20 billion and Microsoft launching its Designer product which takes direct aim at Canva. Currently, Canva counts millions of Pro customers and over 100 million active monthly users. It also added an enterprise level two years ago that has attracted major customers, including Marriott, PayPal, Salesforce, American Airlines and Zoom.

