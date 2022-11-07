Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off

Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday morning due to volatility, down by as much as 24% at one point to below $7 per share — its lowest point on record.

Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name Monday. In just the first 22 minutes of trading, more than 9.2 million Carvana shares had exchanged hands. That's more than 65% of the stock's 30-day average volume of 14.14 million.

Shares of Carvana have plummeted by 97% this year after hitting an all-time intraday high of $376.83 per share on Aug. 10, 2021. The stock on Monday hit an all-time low of $6.68 per share, though slightly recovered in the first hour of trading to about $7.50 a share, off roughly 14%.

Monday's decline comes after Carvana stock posted its worst day ever Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter as the outlook for used cars falls from record demand, pricing and profits during the coronavirus pandemic.