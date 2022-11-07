Cognite: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Cognite is an industrial software company focused on the oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors, helping with the digital transformation of heavy-asset industries and increasing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of their operations. In May 2021, Cognite closed a $150 million investment round led by TCV that valued the company at $1.6 billion. Saudi Aramco acquired a 7.4% stake in the company in February, and Cognite launched a joint venture with the energy company in June to support industrial digitalization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

