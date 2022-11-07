Databricks: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Companies across the economy are storing massive amounts of data and across more categories. Databricks removes the hassle of configuring and updating third-party software to perform data analytics, and doesn't require clients to copy data into its software in order to work with it. Instead, data can stay where it already is, such as in Amazon Web Services' widely used S3 object-storage system, and Databricks can still crunch the numbers. The company is also increasingly helping organizations deploy artificial intelligence models. While Databricks is one of the most highly valued private startups in the tech sector — though recent reports say it cut its valuation internally by as much as $7 billion — it hasn't said when it plans to go public and the IPO market has closed for most companies, CEO Ali Ghodsi told CNBC earlier this year that if revenue keeps growing at its current pace, the stock price will take care of itself when the time comes.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.