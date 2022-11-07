Eightfold.AI: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founders: Ashutosh Garg (CEO), Varun Kacholia

Launched: 2016

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Funding: $396.7 million (PitchBook)

Valuation: $2.1 billion (PitchBook)

Key technologies: N/A

Category: HR technology

Companies are constantly looking for an edge when it comes to finding and hiring the best talent. Eightfold.AI believes it has the solution. The six-year-old company uses deep learning and artificial intelligence to help companies find, recruit, and retain employees. Its talent acquisition platform enables customers to identify suitable candidates and import and filter through thousands of resumes. A candidate can upload a resume and Eightfold's system will identify the most relevant jobs for that candidate in real time. This company says this helps get more people in the pipeline and increases diversity. Customers include Bayer, Capital One, Activision, Booking.com, Vodafone, Mercado Libre and Akamai. The company has raised nearly $400 million to date from investors including SoftBank, General Catalyst, Capital One Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Foundation Capital.