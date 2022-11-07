JupiterOne: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founder Erkang Zheng came to the U.S. from China as an immigrant during his high school years and after deciding it took too long to follow his first dream of becoming a doctor, he got a degree in computer science instead and proceeded through a series of cybersecurity jobs at companies including IBM and Fidelity Investments before founding JupiterOne. The company, which Zheng has told the press is on track to triple its revenue again in 2022 (he said it has done that every year since inception) offers a cyber asset attack surface management and governance platform that allows clients to monitor changes in an increasingly cloud-native world. It is helping companies manage their clouds, pass security audits, and scale their defenses as they grow security and DevOps teams in a way that gains the trust of clients. Customers include fellow Top Startup Databricks and key integrations in the cloud include AWS. The startup has attracted big tech investors, including the corporate venture arms of Cisco and Intel, as well as sector leaders to its board of directors, from former Splunk CEO Doug Merritt to Uber's chief information security officer Latha Maripuri.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.