Lacework: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Lacework is a cybersecurity company that relies on a patented form of machine learning built specifically within the cloud to protect an organization from the inside out. This approach provides insights internally to automatically learn patterns, flag deviations and provide alerts at the right time, without wasted time investigating false positives. As the platform ingests more data, it gains a better understanding of normal activities and is able to improve detections of malicious behavior or vulnerabilities. Lacework prides itself on a comprehensive cybersecurity service that can be accessed from a single platform across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms, and it has a recent integration with Snowflake. It competes with companies like publicly traded CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Its investors include Altimeter Capital, Tiger Global Management, Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global, Franklin Templeton, General Catalyst and Snowflake's venture arm.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.