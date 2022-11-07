Papaya Global: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Israel is a well-known hub for some of the world's most advanced cybersecurity startups, but Papaya Global is aiming to make the nation known for leading in payroll technology as well. Combining onboarding, payroll and compliance on a global basis for both staff and contract workforces of companies with operations in over 140 countries, investors accelerated funding in 2021 and Papaya reached unicorn status, still a rare feat for a female-led startup. The company now handles over $3 billion in payroll for 700-plus customers including Cyberark, Shopify , Vimeo, Payoneer , Microsoft , Panasonic and fellow Top Startups company Canva. Investors include Workday's VC arm, Sir Ronald Cohen's family investment firm Dynamic Loop Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, New Era Capital and Tiger Global.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.