Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot is the biggest ever—here’s how much you’d take home in every U.S. state

With the Powerball lottery jackpot a record-breaking $1.9 billion, you probably don't have to worry about having enough money if you win.

But the amount winners take home differs by hundreds of millions depending on the payout they choose and whether their state taxes the winnings as income.

There are two payout options to choose between: The full jackpot amount spread out over 30 years as an annual payment, or a lesser amount of $934.8 million as an upfront lump sum payment, according to Powerball.

All winners must pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax, but they almost certainly would pay a total income tax of 37% when they file, since their winnings would put them in the top income bracket.

Then there's state taxes, which range from 2.9% to 8.82% for states that levy them. Some states don't tax lottery winnings at all.

Assuming a top tax rate of 37%, here's a look at how much you'd take home after taxes in each state and Washington, D.C., if you won the $1.9 billion jackpot, for both the lump sum and annuity option, based on Powerball's projections.

Note that there are five states that do not participate in the Powerball lottery at all: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.