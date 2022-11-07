Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot is the biggest ever—but Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary disagree on what to do if you win

If you're lucky enough to win Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot draw — the biggest ever — you'll need to figure out what to do with all that money. Celebrity investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have different takes on how to make the most of your winnings, although both advise against spending too much right away. Here's what both Cuban and O'Leary say to do if you win big.

What Mark Cuban says to do with the money

When it comes to large jackpots, Mark Cuban, billionaire and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," says to keep most of the money in the bank, rather than risking it on investments that might not pay off. "You don't become a smart investor when you win the lottery," Cuban told the Dallas Morning News in 2016. "You can put it in the bank and live comfortably. Forever." There's also the choice of payouts. The current $1.9 billion jackpot can be paid out in full as an annual payment over 30 years or as a lump sum of $934.8 million paid upfront, according to Powerball. Winners often choose the lump sum because it can be immediately reinvested. However, if you're 40 or younger, Cuban recommends the annuity. By taking an annual payment, you will receive more money overall and won't risk blowing through it right away, Cuban says. If you take the lump sum, or want to offset rising inflation, you could put some of the money into a low-cost S&P 500 index fund and let it grow long-term. Cuban has said index funds are relatively safe investments over time, even for those who don't know much about investing.

What Kevin O'Leary says to do with the jackpot