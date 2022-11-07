Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The experts broke down Meta after a Wall Street Journal report suggested the company could begin to lay off thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday. The stock price jumped more than 6% on the news. Meta is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. The pros also discussed Apple , after the tech giant warned Covid shutdowns in China are hurting iPhone production . Apple says it has temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production as an assembly plant there operates at "significantly reduced capacity," which could result in fewer sales in the December quarter. Other stocks mentioned include Twilio and Disney .