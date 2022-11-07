Technology Executive Council
These are the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.

The 25 startups selected using a proprietary methodology have raised over $14 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied collective valuation of more than $147 billion. Most of the companies on the unranked list use a combination of AI, machine learning, and cloud computing as critical drivers of their business models, and more than a third of the companies provide cybersecurity solutions.

Well-funded firms like these are in a particularly good position to meet the needs of large enterprises that are doubling down on emerging opportunities, despite the uncertain economic climate.

COMPANY HEADQUARTERS FOUNDED CATEGORY
Abnormal SecuritySan Francisco2018Cybersecurity
Aera TechnologyMountain View, California2017Big Data
AnChain.AISan Jose, California2018Fintech
Arctic WolfEden Prarie, Minnesota2012Cybersecurity
AviatrixSanta Clara, California2014Cybersecurity
BalbixSan Jose, California2015Cybersecurity
BigID New York City2016Cybersecurity
Brex San Francisco2017Fintech
Canva Sydney, Australia2012Design
Cognite Oslo, Norway2017Big Data
Cribl San Francisco2017Big Data
Databricks San Francisco2013Big Data
Dremio Santa Clara, California2015Big Data
Eightfold.AI Santa Clara, California2016HR Tech
ForethoughtSan Francisco2018Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Harness San Francisco2016Software development
JupiterOne Morrisville, North Carolina2020Cybersecurity
Lacework San Jose, California2015Cybersecurity
Medable San Francisco2015Big Data
Monte Carlo San Francisco2019Big Data
Papaya Global Herzliya, Israel2016HR Tech
Snyk Boston2015Cybersecurity
UJET San Francisco2015Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Verbit Tel Aviv, Israel2017Automation
Workato Mountain View, California2013Automation