These are the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
The 25 startups selected using a proprietary methodology have raised over $14 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied collective valuation of more than $147 billion. Most of the companies on the unranked list use a combination of AI, machine learning, and cloud computing as critical drivers of their business models, and more than a third of the companies provide cybersecurity solutions.
Well-funded firms like these are in a particularly good position to meet the needs of large enterprises that are doubling down on emerging opportunities, despite the uncertain economic climate.
|COMPANY
|HEADQUARTERS
|FOUNDED
|CATEGORY
|Abnormal Security
|San Francisco
|2018
|Cybersecurity
|Aera Technology
|Mountain View, California
|2017
|Big Data
|AnChain.AI
|San Jose, California
|2018
|Fintech
|Arctic Wolf
|Eden Prarie, Minnesota
|2012
|Cybersecurity
|Aviatrix
|Santa Clara, California
|2014
|Cybersecurity
|Balbix
|San Jose, California
|2015
|Cybersecurity
|BigID
|New York City
|2016
|Cybersecurity
|Brex
|San Francisco
|2017
|Fintech
|Canva
|Sydney, Australia
|2012
|Design
|Cognite
|Oslo, Norway
|2017
|Big Data
|Cribl
|San Francisco
|2017
|Big Data
|Databricks
|San Francisco
|2013
|Big Data
|Dremio
|Santa Clara, California
|2015
|Big Data
|Eightfold.AI
|Santa Clara, California
|2016
|HR Tech
|Forethought
|San Francisco
|2018
|Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
|Harness
|San Francisco
|2016
|Software development
|JupiterOne
|Morrisville, North Carolina
|2020
|Cybersecurity
|Lacework
|San Jose, California
|2015
|Cybersecurity
|Medable
|San Francisco
|2015
|Big Data
|Monte Carlo
|San Francisco
|2019
|Big Data
|Papaya Global
|Herzliya, Israel
|2016
|HR Tech
|Snyk
|Boston
|2015
|Cybersecurity
|UJET
|San Francisco
|2015
|Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
|Verbit
|Tel Aviv, Israel
|2017
|Automation
|Workato
|Mountain View, California
|2013
|Automation