UJET: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Former Motorola and Jawbone executive Anand Janefalker founded UJET to transform the customer experience, applying AI and data analytics to a world in which brands are increasingly relying on technology to make omnichannel service faster and more efficient. Its technology is being used in the retail, travel and hospitality, on-demand, financial services and healthcare sectors, and includes customer identification tools, live chat, text and virtual agents, as well as key integrations with technology giants such as Google Cloud. Instacart, PayPal's Zettle, Wag!, Money Lion, Turo and Atom Tickets are among clients using UJET across voice, digital and in-app platforms. Investors include some of Silicon Valley's elite, such as Kleiner Perkins and GV (formerly Google Ventures).

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.