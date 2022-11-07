Treasury yields climb as investors seek clarity on inflation from Fed speakers, economic data

Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to a week filled with Federal Reserve speaker remarks and key economic data releases, including October's consumer inflation report.

At around 3:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by just over one basis point to 4.1713%.

Meanwhile, the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.6965%, having risen by more than four basis points. It had notched a fresh 15-year high, climbing as high as 4.883%, on Friday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.