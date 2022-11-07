Verbit: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Company founder Tom Livne learned firsthand as a lawyer that the $30 billion transcription services industry was not keeping up with the technology or market opportunity. He founded Verbit to combine the latest in AI-based voice capture technology with the world's largest professional transcription workforce. Now in use by over 3,000 organizations including Google, CNN, Fox, and the Library of Congress, as well as widespread adoption in the education sector from Stanford University to online learning company Udacity, Verbit has attracted top investors from the corporate world and Wall Street, including Samsung's VC arm Samsung Next and Dan Loeb's Third Point Ventures.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.