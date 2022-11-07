Verbit: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Technology Executive Council
2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founder: Tom Livne (CEO)
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel
Funding: $360 million
Valuation: $2 billion
Key technologies: Artificial intelligence, deep neural networks/deep learning, machine learning
Category: Automation

Company founder Tom Livne learned firsthand as a lawyer that the $30 billion transcription services industry was not keeping up with the technology or market opportunity. He founded Verbit to combine the latest in AI-based voice capture technology with the world's largest professional transcription workforce. Now in use by over 3,000 organizations including Google, CNN, Fox, and the Library of Congress, as well as widespread adoption in the education sector from Stanford University to online learning company Udacity, Verbit has attracted top investors from the corporate world and Wall Street, including Samsung's VC arm Samsung Next and Dan Loeb's Third Point Ventures.

