CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo downgrades Costco, says shares are too expensive given the 'hurdles' ahead

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley says this Tesla-supplying global battery material stock could soar by 81%
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says this Tesla-supplying global battery material stock could soar by 81%
Ganesh Rao
Goldman says these 'attractive stocks' still have more room to run
CNBC ProGoldman says these 'attractive stocks' still have more room to run
Michael Bloom
This deep value golf stock is set to triple, Jefferies predicts
CNBC ProThis deep value golf stock is set to triple, Jefferies predicts
Alex Harring
Read More