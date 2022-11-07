CNBC Investing Club

Wells Fargo's downgrade of Costco underappreciates the retailer's value

Paulina Likos
Customers carry their items after shopping at Costco in Washington D.C., May 5, 2021.
Ting Shen | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Wells Fargo downgraded Club holding Costco (COST) in a rare move Monday, citing "brewing headwinds" to the wholesale retailer's growth momentum. We think this call is a mistake and see Costco as a buy here, given the value it continues to offer its customer base amid a deteriorating economy.

